Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stock Position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,987 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $14,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NV5 Global during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NV5 Global by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NV5 Global by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in NV5 Global by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in NV5 Global by 346.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. 61.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NV5 Global stock opened at $103.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.58 and a 1 year high of $141.48.

In other news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $1,054,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVEE. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of NV5 Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NV5 Global Profile (Get Rating)

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

