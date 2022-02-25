Royal Bank of Canada Has $13.68 Million Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 96.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 320,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 157,755 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in UGI were worth $13,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UGI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of UGI by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,121,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,446 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,498,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,044,111,000 after buying an additional 1,053,388 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the second quarter worth about $31,239,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 104.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after buying an additional 391,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 68.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 909,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,773,000 after buying an additional 370,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

UGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UGI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

NYSE UGI opened at $37.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $36.57 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 19.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.97%.

In other UGI news, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $3,539,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank S. Hermance purchased 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.15 per share, with a total value of $2,479,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,163 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,644. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

