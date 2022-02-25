Royal Bank of Canada Has $13.21 Million Stock Position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 324,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $13,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 14,104,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,461,000 after purchasing an additional 439,385 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 43,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 514,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,966,000 after purchasing an additional 17,903 shares during the last quarter.

HTRB opened at $37.83 on Friday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $37.48 and a 1 year high of $41.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.15.

