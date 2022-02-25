Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 340,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,109 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $15,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLOK. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 61.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 110.4% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter.

Get Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLOK opened at $31.59 on Friday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $64.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.35.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.