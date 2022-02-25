Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stock Holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 371,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,421 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Veritex were worth $14,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Cadence Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the third quarter valued at about $256,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veritex alerts:

In other news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $249,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Fallon William bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.11 per share, for a total transaction of $38,110.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,250 shares of company stock worth $3,317,235 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

VBTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $38.53 on Friday. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $45.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.30 and its 200 day moving average is $39.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.59.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $92.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 million. Veritex had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Veritex’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Veritex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.