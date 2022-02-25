Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $330.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $408.00 to $330.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZS. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $390.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. FBN Securities lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $360.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.37.

NASDAQ ZS traded down $45.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $217.82. 410,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,581,383. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $157.03 and a 52-week high of $376.11. The firm has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of -98.92 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The company had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. Zscaler’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.32, for a total transaction of $554,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.52, for a total transaction of $2,145,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,267 shares of company stock valued at $15,448,302 over the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $354,000. 43.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

