Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 581,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,201 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $14,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lantheus by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,382,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,125,000 after acquiring an additional 61,871 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lantheus by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,236,554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,178,000 after acquiring an additional 61,480 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Lantheus by 24.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Lantheus by 8.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 900,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,878,000 after acquiring an additional 68,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Lantheus by 6.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lantheus alerts:

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $33,447.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $40.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.73, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $41.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.65.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.77 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LNTH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Lantheus (Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.