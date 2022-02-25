Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $670.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $660.00 to $670.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.34.

PANW opened at $539.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.27 billion, a PE ratio of -102.46 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $311.56 and a 1 year high of $572.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $518.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $495.94.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total value of $5,103,468.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total value of $776,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,621,550 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

