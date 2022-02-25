Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target to C$19.50

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.06.

Shares of DREUF stock opened at $12.83 on Tuesday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $14.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.13.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

