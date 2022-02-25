Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:META) Trading 3% Higher

Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:META – Get Rating) shares traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.31 and last traded at $12.31. 71,447 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,223,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.81.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Independent Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000.

