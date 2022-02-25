Roth Capital Analysts Give Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) a $23.00 Price Target

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) has been assigned a $23.00 price objective by research analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Rezolute from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. decreased their price target on shares of Rezolute from $30.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rezolute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

Shares of Rezolute stock opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 14.76 and a current ratio of 14.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average of $6.58. Rezolute has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.11). Analysts forecast that Rezolute will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Rezolute in the 2nd quarter worth about $419,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Rezolute in the 2nd quarter worth about $459,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Rezolute in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rezolute by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 309,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Rezolute in the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. 34.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rezolute, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products portfolio include RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperInsulinism; AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin; and RZ402 which targets diabetic macular edema.

