Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) Major Shareholder Sells $2,538,750.12 in Stock

Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO – Get Rating) major shareholder Borgwarner Inc sold 1,350,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $2,538,750.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Borgwarner Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 24th, Borgwarner Inc sold 1,155,000 shares of Romeo Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $2,102,100.00.

NYSE:RMO opened at $1.93 on Friday. Romeo Power, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $14.61. The company has a market cap of $258.89 million, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.05.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Romeo Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Romeo Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Romeo Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Romeo Power during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Romeo Power during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 30.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RMO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Romeo Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Romeo Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Romeo Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.69.

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

