Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.77) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.98% from the stock’s current price.

RR has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.82) to GBX 132 ($1.80) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($2.04) to GBX 140 ($1.90) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 157 ($2.14) to GBX 177 ($2.41) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.18) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 136.50 ($1.86).

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

LON RR opened at GBX 102.38 ($1.39) on Friday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 86.69 ($1.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 161.91 ($2.20). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 120.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 124.76. The company has a market cap of £8.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62.

In other news, insider Warren East acquired 19,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of £23,518.58 ($31,985.01). Also, insider Lee Hsien Yang acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of £977.50 ($1,329.39). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 81,976 shares of company stock worth $9,656,309.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (Get Rating)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.