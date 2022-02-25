Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Receives $70.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.83.

RCI has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. CIBC raised Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Desjardins upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th.

RCI stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.92. 9,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,018. Rogers Communications has a one year low of $43.18 and a one year high of $53.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.45%. Rogers Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.396 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 64.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCI. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $8,474,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,095,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $146,380,000 after purchasing an additional 15,527 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 210.2% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 348,938 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,543,000 after purchasing an additional 236,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its position in Rogers Communications by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 109,737 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 21,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.28% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

