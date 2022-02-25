Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rockwell Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Rockwell Medical from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.
NASDAQ:RMTI opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. Rockwell Medical has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average is $0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.88.
About Rockwell Medical (Get Rating)
Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.
