Rocket Vault Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.43 Million (RVF)

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 24th. During the last week, Rocket Vault has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be purchased for $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00041661 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,608.29 or 0.06758937 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,620.21 or 1.00077482 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00043318 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00048153 BTC.

About Rocket Vault

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

