Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CFO Michael Guthrie Sells 2,998 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $140,516.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Guthrie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 10th, Michael Guthrie sold 45,100 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $3,716,691.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Michael Guthrie sold 60,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.31, for a total transaction of $6,678,600.00.

RBLX opened at $50.10 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $43.10 and a 52-week high of $141.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.07.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RBLX. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Roblox from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Roblox from $133.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altos Ventures Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter worth about $8,539,770,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 106.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,509,000 after acquiring an additional 19,852,955 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,427,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,197,000 after buying an additional 6,908,284 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 131,594.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,399,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,011,000 after buying an additional 5,395,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the second quarter valued at approximately $390,228,000. Institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

