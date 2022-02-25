Robert W. Baird Lowers RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target to $185.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $240.00 to $185.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $352.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral stock opened at $130.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.89 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.09 and its 200 day moving average is $212.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $117.49 and a 52-week high of $394.53.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The company had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $314,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 319 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $68,852.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,315 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,285 over the last three months. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,091,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in RingCentral by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,381,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,191,000 after acquiring an additional 825,356 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile (Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.