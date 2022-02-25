Robert W. Baird Increases Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $98.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $98.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.41% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.20.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $90.40 on Wednesday. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $76.65 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $895.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $594,208.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

