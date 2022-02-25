Robert W. Baird Increases Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $98.00

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2022

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $98.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.41% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.20.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $90.40 on Wednesday. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $76.65 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $895.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $594,208.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Roadhouse (Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.