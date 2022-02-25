Robert W. Baird Cuts Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Price Target to $48.00

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Maravai LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.80.

MRVI opened at $33.50 on Thursday. Maravai LifeSciences has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $63.55. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 6.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.35.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 109.36% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $228.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

