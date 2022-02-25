RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.37 EPS

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 57.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $238.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 161.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of RLJ traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.33. 1,771,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,882. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day moving average is $14.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $17.51.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.69%.

RLJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 254,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 54,750 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 249,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 233,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 68.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 217,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 88,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 167,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RLJ Lodging Trust (Get Rating)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.