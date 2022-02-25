Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. OTR Global reaffirmed a negative rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.17.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $52.04 on Tuesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.15.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 18.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 65.36%.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $121,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $106,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,846.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

