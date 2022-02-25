Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,129 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,756,000 after acquiring an additional 79,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,149,416 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,316,000 after acquiring an additional 552,812 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 74,551 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 21,544 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,260 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 8.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RIO. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,723.40.

RIO stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.26. 228,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,847,652. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $59.58 and a 1-year high of $95.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.87.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $4.785 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

