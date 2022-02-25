Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 4,400 ($59.84) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 20.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($74.80) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,200 ($57.12) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,220 ($84.59) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($57.12) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,100 ($69.36) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,196.67 ($70.67).

RIO stock opened at GBX 5,518 ($75.04) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £89.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,354 ($59.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($93.52). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,313.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,072.59.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,398 ($73.41), for a total value of £269.90 ($367.06).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

