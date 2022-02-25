RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

RNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $400.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RingCentral has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $267.00.

Shares of RNG opened at $130.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.89 and a beta of 0.68. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $117.49 and a 12-month high of $394.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.62.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.83 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts predict that RingCentral will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $762,687.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $68,852.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,315 shares of company stock worth $1,146,285. 7.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 843.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 11,593 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 440.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

