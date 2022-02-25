Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Trading Up 9.6% After Analyst Upgrade

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $55.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Riley Exploration Permian traded as high as $31.50 and last traded at $31.40. 909 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 48,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REPX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP increased its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 92,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 12,991 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.10.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $48.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.64 million. Equities analysts forecast that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th.

About Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.