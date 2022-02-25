Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average is $3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.38 million, a PE ratio of -27.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $4.62.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 72,204 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 237,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 67,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RIGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

