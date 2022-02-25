Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $84.00 to $68.00. The stock had previously closed at $50.16, but opened at $42.96. Revolve Group shares last traded at $46.00, with a volume of 13,157 shares.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.17.

In related news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $2,378,420.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 79,620 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $5,262,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 200.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Revolve Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.16.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The business had revenue of $239.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

