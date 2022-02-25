Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.69

Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.69 and last traded at $18.73, with a volume of 427636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.80.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.68.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RVMD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the second quarter worth $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the third quarter worth $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 23.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the second quarter worth $82,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

