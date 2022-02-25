Reviewing TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) & CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM)

TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO – Get Rating) and CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

TROOPS has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CommScope has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares TROOPS and CommScope’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TROOPS N/A N/A N/A CommScope -4.14% 269.72% 2.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for TROOPS and CommScope, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TROOPS 0 0 0 0 N/A CommScope 0 5 5 0 2.50

CommScope has a consensus target price of $16.70, indicating a potential upside of 68.01%. Given CommScope’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CommScope is more favorable than TROOPS.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TROOPS and CommScope’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TROOPS $4.29 million 107.04 -$67.92 million N/A N/A CommScope $8.44 billion 0.24 -$573.40 million ($2.00) -4.97

TROOPS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CommScope.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of TROOPS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of CommScope shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of CommScope shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CommScope beats TROOPS on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

TROOPS Company Profile (Get Rating)

TROOPS, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in environmental protection, energy saving technologies, equipment development and applications, money lending business in Hong Kong providing mortgage loans to high quality target borrowers and property investment to generate additional rental income. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)/Light Emitting Diode (LED) Products, Green Energy Products and Services, VR Products and Services, Money Lending Services, Property Lease and Management, Financial Technology Solutions and Services and, Corporate. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

CommScope Company Profile (Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Co., Inc. engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

