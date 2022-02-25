Reviewing Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) and 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS)

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) and Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 908 Devices and Oxford Instruments’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 908 Devices $26.89 million 16.46 -$12.82 million ($2.16) -7.34 Oxford Instruments N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Oxford Instruments has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 908 Devices.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.7% of 908 Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.1% of 908 Devices shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for 908 Devices and Oxford Instruments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 908 Devices 0 0 1 0 3.00 Oxford Instruments 0 1 3 0 2.75

908 Devices currently has a consensus price target of $65.00, suggesting a potential upside of 309.58%. Given 908 Devices’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe 908 Devices is more favorable than Oxford Instruments.

Profitability

This table compares 908 Devices and Oxford Instruments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 908 Devices -90.18% -17.50% -13.36% Oxford Instruments N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

908 Devices has a beta of 2.78, meaning that its stock price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxford Instruments has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

908 Devices beats Oxford Instruments on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

908 Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

908 Devices Inc. develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. Its products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis. 908 Devices Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oxford Instruments Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, rental, sale, and service of high technology tools and systems. It operates through the following segments: Materials and Characterization; Research and Discovery; and Service and Healthcare. The Materials and Characterization segment focuses on applied research and development, and commercial customers, enabling the fabrication, and characterization of materials and devices down to the atomic scale. The Research and Discovery segment offers advanced solutions that create unique environments and enable measurements down to the molecular, and atomic level which are used in fundamental research. The Service and Healthcare segment includes customer service and support for the group’s products and the service, sale and rental of third-party healthcare imaging systems. The company was founded by Martin Francis Wood and Audrey Wood in 1959 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

