Reviewing JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF)

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.6% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.9% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for JBG SMITH Properties and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JBG SMITH Properties 0 0 2 0 3.00 KKR Real Estate Finance Trust 0 0 4 0 3.00

JBG SMITH Properties presently has a consensus price target of $38.50, indicating a potential upside of 45.83%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a consensus price target of $21.85, indicating a potential upside of 3.57%. Given JBG SMITH Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe JBG SMITH Properties is more favorable than KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

Dividends

JBG SMITH Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. JBG SMITH Properties pays out -163.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust pays out 78.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. JBG SMITH Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares JBG SMITH Properties and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JBG SMITH Properties -10.94% -2.16% -1.14% KKR Real Estate Finance Trust 54.19% 8.53% 1.79%

Risk & Volatility

JBG SMITH Properties has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares JBG SMITH Properties and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JBG SMITH Properties $602.72 million 5.68 -$62.30 million ($0.55) -48.00 KKR Real Estate Finance Trust $165.51 million 7.82 $137.18 million $2.20 9.59

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than JBG SMITH Properties. JBG SMITH Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust beats JBG SMITH Properties on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JBG SMITH Properties (Get Rating)

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (Get Rating)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc. is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust was founded on October 2, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

