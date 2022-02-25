Research Analysts Set Expectations for Universal Display Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OLED)

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Universal Display in a report released on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Universal Display’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $146.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 35.03%. Universal Display’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Display has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.56.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $163.18 on Friday. Universal Display has a twelve month low of $128.21 and a twelve month high of $246.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,192,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $691,863,000 after buying an additional 120,006 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,388,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,102,000 after buying an additional 128,230 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 380.0% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 799,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,003,000 after buying an additional 633,237 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 595,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,283,000 after buying an additional 22,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 589,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,240,000 after buying an additional 30,193 shares during the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

