Research Analysts Set Expectations for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:OEC)

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Orion Engineered Carbons’ FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OEC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

NYSE OEC opened at $15.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.29. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $22.45.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, CEO Corning F. Painter acquired 40,000 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $607,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corning F. Painter acquired 30,000 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $521,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 17.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,928,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,596,000 after purchasing an additional 731,827 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 86.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,857,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251,199 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,438,000 after purchasing an additional 73,232 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,395,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,346,000 after purchasing an additional 527,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inherent Group LP boosted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,799,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,032,000 after purchasing an additional 130,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Engineered Carbons (Get Rating)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.