Research Analysts Set Expectations for Glaukos Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GKOS)

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Glaukos in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Glaukos’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.37) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research raised Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Glaukos from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Glaukos stock opened at $54.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -63.82 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.60. Glaukos has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $99.00.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $73.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.27 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 100.0% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

