Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Uni-Select Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Uni-Select in a report released on Monday, February 21st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter.

UNS has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Uni-Select from C$27.50 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Uni-Select from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Uni-Select from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Uni-Select in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.71.

Shares of TSE UNS opened at C$26.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 1,064.40. Uni-Select has a one year low of C$8.69 and a one year high of C$27.75.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

