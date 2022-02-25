REPO (REPO) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.05 Million

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. One REPO coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000342 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, REPO has traded down 44.6% against the dollar. REPO has a total market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $375,615.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get REPO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00042066 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,720.11 or 0.06886441 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,313.31 or 0.99528647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00044081 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00047858 BTC.

REPO Coin Profile

REPO was first traded on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for REPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REPO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.