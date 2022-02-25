Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $190.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Repligen reported encouraging fourth-quarter results, beating estimates on both counts. The company’s product franchises continue to witness robust demand. The company’s products have exhibited a strong growth momentum in the past two years on COVID-related tailwinds as well as organic growth. The trend is expected to continue 2022. The company is also diversifying its business by adding new technologies and products through acquisitions. Its focus on acquisitions to boost core competencies is encouraging. The products added with acquisitions and new product launches are aiding sales growth. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date. However, its dependence on a few customers for revenues is a concern as any setback can hurt Repligen significantly. Moreover, competition in the bioprocessing market is rising.”

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $291.63.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $189.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.26. Repligen has a 12 month low of $162.29 and a 12 month high of $327.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $186.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.27 million. Repligen had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Repligen will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Repligen by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Repligen by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Repligen by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Repligen by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Repligen by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

