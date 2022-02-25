Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Stock Price Down 6.5% on Disappointing Earnings

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.5% on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $35.19 and last traded at $35.25. 18,548 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 749,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.71.

The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RCII shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,143,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,682,000 after buying an additional 110,073 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,976,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,962,000 after buying an additional 59,905 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,216,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,443,000 after buying an additional 11,141 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 7.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,143,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,280,000 after buying an additional 80,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,138,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,974,000 after buying an additional 8,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

About Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

