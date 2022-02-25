Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.53), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 47.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.18. The stock had a trading volume of 42,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,241. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.49. Rent-A-Center has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $67.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This is a boost from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCII. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 22.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,170,000 after acquiring an additional 79,661 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,684,000 after purchasing an additional 173,391 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

RCII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rent-A-Center has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.20.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

