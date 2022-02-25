RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.39

RenovaCare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCAR – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and traded as low as $0.27. RenovaCare shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 19,783 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.98.
RenovaCare Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RCAR)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RenovaCare (RCAR)
- Lyft Shares are Ready to Be Lifted Up Down Here
- MarketBeat Podcast – What Stocks Will You Be Watching After This Current Sell-Off
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
Receive News & Ratings for RenovaCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenovaCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.