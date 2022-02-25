Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 79,169 Shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 476,935 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 79,169 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Orion Group were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 594.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 67.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group in the third quarter worth $156,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 84.3% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 27,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 27.7% during the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 69,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 14,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORN opened at $3.20 on Friday. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.44. The company has a market cap of $99.39 million, a P/E ratio of -45.71, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several analysts recently commented on ORN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Orion Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

