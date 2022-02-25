Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Position in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,341 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Citizens & Northern were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 143.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Citizens & Northern during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Citizens & Northern by 434,300.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens & Northern during the second quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Citizens & Northern by 222.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the period. 27.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CZNC opened at $24.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.60. Citizens & Northern Co. has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $27.99. The firm has a market cap of $389.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

In other news, Director Susan E. Hartley bought 2,000 shares of Citizens & Northern stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $50,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,849 shares of company stock worth $72,662. Insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.

