Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 11,400 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 169,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 72.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 8,684 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 58,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 71.2% in the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 50,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 20,869 shares during the period. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 153,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $102.27 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $90.31 and a 52-week high of $114.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.60 and its 200 day moving average is $108.99.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

