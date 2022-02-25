Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 113,500 Shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Radius Health were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Radius Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Radius Health by 319.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Radius Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Radius Health by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Radius Health by 107,692.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares during the period.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp bought 180,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $1,223,636.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,946,997 shares of company stock valued at $14,129,893 in the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RDUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Radius Health in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Radius Health in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Radius Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Radius Health stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. Radius Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $26.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average of $12.03.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Radius Health, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes the abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis, and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

