Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.80 Million Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 137,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 159,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,128,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,693,000 after purchasing an additional 105,889 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,945,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,192,000 after acquiring an additional 108,727 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 15.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,465,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,048,000 after buying an additional 195,659 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2,320.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,336,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,148,000 after buying an additional 1,280,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 100.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,488,000 after buying an additional 615,264 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTRE. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $17.49 on Friday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.86 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.22.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 7.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.25%.

CareTrust REIT Profile (Get Rating)

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.