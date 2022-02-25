Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.000-$10.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.20 billion-$5.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.13 billion.

RRX traded up $3.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $155.04. 520,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,011. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Regal Rexnord has a 1-year low of $125.42 and a 1-year high of $176.91.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. Regal Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.40%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RRX. KeyCorp raised their target price on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Regal Rexnord from $204.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regal Rexnord from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

In other Regal Rexnord news, Director Christopher L. Doerr sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $353,003.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis W. Stoelting sold 805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total transaction of $128,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Regal Rexnord (Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.