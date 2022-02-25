Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Receives $53.22 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.22.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RRR traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.11. 18,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,341. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.74. Red Rock Resorts has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $58.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.59.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.13. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $422.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Red Rock Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

