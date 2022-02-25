Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 8,500 ($115.60) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($97.92) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,525 ($102.34) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,400 ($127.84) to GBX 8,800 ($119.68) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 6,200 ($84.32) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,578.13 ($103.06).

Shares of RKT stock opened at GBX 6,258 ($85.11) on Friday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,905.16 ($66.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,816 ($92.70). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,186.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,962.31. The firm has a market cap of £44.71 billion and a PE ratio of -27.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.71.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

