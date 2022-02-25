Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) PT Raised to $19.00

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Realogy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Realogy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realogy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.20.

RLGY opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.15. Realogy has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $21.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Realogy had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 3.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Realogy will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realogy declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLGY. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Realogy by 125.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,872,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,700 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its holdings in Realogy by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 11,906,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,156,000 after purchasing an additional 897,905 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Realogy during the third quarter worth about $11,790,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Realogy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,217,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,472,000 after acquiring an additional 592,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Realogy by 100.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,154,000 after acquiring an additional 560,682 shares during the last quarter.

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

